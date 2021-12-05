Short Interest in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Drops By 26.0%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN ACY traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,345. The company has a market capitalization of $139.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.56. AeroCentury has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 3,323 shares of AeroCentury stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $97,197.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroCentury in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of AeroCentury in the second quarter worth $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AeroCentury in the second quarter worth $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroCentury by 23.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AeroCentury in the third quarter worth $140,000.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

