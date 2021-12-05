Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 2,800 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quaero Capital S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 231,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 153,458 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $112.77 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

