Quaero Capital S.A. Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 1.8% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,271,000 after buying an additional 66,121 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average of $169.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.