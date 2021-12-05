Moller Financial Services Purchases 1,212 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moller Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.9% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $217.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.65 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.