WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of WW International stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $17.99. 1,318,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,501. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.58. WW International has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

WW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WW International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 548,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of WW International worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

