Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

SBUX opened at $111.24 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

