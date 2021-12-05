Poolz Finance Hits Market Cap of $37.20 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $12.53 or 0.00025774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $37.20 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.63 or 0.08348527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,249.97 or 1.01281407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00079004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

