Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after buying an additional 2,059,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,349 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 858,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,904,000 after purchasing an additional 278,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.