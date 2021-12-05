Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Trican Well Service from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,697. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

