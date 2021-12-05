Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share.

AMED has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.32. 428,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $133.62 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.32.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Amedisys by 142.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $3,076,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Amedisys by 13.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Amedisys by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $1,490,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

