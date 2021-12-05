Bridgeworth LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 211,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

DFAX opened at $25.44 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22.

