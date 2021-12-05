Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 78 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $416.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $333.77 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

