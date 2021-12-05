First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

