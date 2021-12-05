Investors Financial Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up 1.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

