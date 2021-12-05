Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 21.5% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $238,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $231.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

