GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after buying an additional 2,141,139 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 1,298,689 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.