Sciencast Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Workday by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Workday by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $266.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,483.20, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 623,735 shares of company stock valued at $162,230,987. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

