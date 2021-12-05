13,836 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA opened at $230.03 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.58 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

