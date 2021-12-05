Sciencast Management LP Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 90.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $2,739,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.68.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

