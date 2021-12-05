Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

