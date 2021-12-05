Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE FSZ traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.25. 436,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.67. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 244.90%.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.48, for a total value of C$75,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,865,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,990,785.84. Insiders have sold 31,202 shares of company stock worth $327,139 in the last quarter.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

