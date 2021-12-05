Analysts Set Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT at $25.83

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,680,087 shares of company stock valued at $45,780,571 and have sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,576,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRCT traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 498,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. Cricut has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

