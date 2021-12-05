Short Interest in GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Decreases By 25.2%

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,161,254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GTEH stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 119,495,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,934,813. GenTech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About GenTech
