Short Interest in GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Decreases By 25.2%

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,161,254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTEH stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 119,495,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,934,813. GenTech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get GenTech alerts:

About GenTech

GenTech Holdings, Inc (United States) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of interactive games and applications for mobile devices, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David William Lovatt on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.