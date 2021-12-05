New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Down 25.6% in November

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 11,924,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,745. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.16 million, a PE ratio of -135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,336,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in New Gold by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

