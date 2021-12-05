Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.88. 378,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,219. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,225 shares of company stock worth $4,995,180 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

