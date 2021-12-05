Short Interest in Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Drops By 22.7%

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 462,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,573.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPUF remained flat at $$12.01 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.20.

Get Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.