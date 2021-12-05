Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

