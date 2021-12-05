SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s Largest Position

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 17.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $230,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.39. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

