$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.