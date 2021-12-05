$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

