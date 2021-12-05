Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,386 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $302.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.21, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.16 and a 52-week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

