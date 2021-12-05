United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys New Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,448,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $301.15 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $210.41 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.10 and its 200-day moving average is $266.37.

