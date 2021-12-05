Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $121.22 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.55 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

