United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPX opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

