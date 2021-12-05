Civitas Hits Market Capitalization of $44,747.69 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $44,747.69 and approximately $189.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056795 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 75.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,367,002 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

