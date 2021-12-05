Elitium (EUM) Market Capitalization Tops $81.39 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $2.92 or 0.00006000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $81.39 million and approximately $357,273.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elitium has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.76 or 0.00225713 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

