Raydium (RAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $692.45 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $8.92 or 0.00018339 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $692.45 million and approximately $101.70 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.63 or 0.08348527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,249.97 or 1.01281407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00079004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,648,926 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

