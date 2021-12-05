Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.4% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of Tesla by 16.3% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 96,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $74,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,110,851. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 328.47, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $988.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $784.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.