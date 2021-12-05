WP Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,140,072.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $258.32 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average is $262.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

