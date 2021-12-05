Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 322 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 167.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

