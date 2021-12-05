Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin accounts for about 2.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 3.07% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $52,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,079,000 after purchasing an additional 576,873 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 521,436 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,895,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 799,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 184,130 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALEX. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

