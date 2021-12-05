Bridgeworth LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.60 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61.

