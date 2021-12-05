Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,997,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $155.94 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

