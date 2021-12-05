Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $55,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $203.81 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.44.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.