-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLT opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.74 million, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

