Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. 32,221,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,274,268. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

