Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.80 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

GS traded down $4.81 on Friday, reaching $382.73. 2,805,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.45 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

