Analysts Set Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) PT at $5.17

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after buying an additional 6,486,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after buying an additional 2,565,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after buying an additional 1,679,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 1,026,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 911,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

RIDE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,746,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,898,528. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $768.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

