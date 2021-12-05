Brokerages Set Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target at $5.17

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of RIDE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 10,746,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,898,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after buying an additional 6,486,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 484.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.