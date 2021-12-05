Brokerages Set Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target at $5.17

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.
RIDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 26th.
Shares of RIDE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 10,746,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,898,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after buying an additional 6,486,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 484.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
About Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.