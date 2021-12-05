Wolf Group Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.21% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $32.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10.

