Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $20.16 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 3.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $193.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.67 and its 200-day moving average is $190.65. The stock has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

